WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-25-21
Bill – 301-646-4647
– 150lb Everlast Heavy bag with stand – $400
– LOOKING FOR: Reasonable priced and in good shape Enclosed trailer, 10-16ft
Chris – 302-841-7953
– 12 x 16 Hair Salon – $7000
Norman – 302-846-9826
– Bales of Hay – $45 per bale
Beverly – 302-539-2841
– LOOKING FOR: Adult 3 wheel bike
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Chandelier, 6 lights – $19
– Leaf Blower – $19
– Large canvas outdoor chair – $29
Ray – 443-859-3330
– 325 sq ft Brand new, low cut carpet – $250
– File cabinet safe, 4 drawers, Very heavy – $250
– 2 Door Panels for C5 Corvette – $100 a piece
Ron – 410-430-7882
– Crab Cooker pots and Propane tank (empty) – $50
– 2 Shakespeare Trolling Rods – $60 both
– LOOKING FOR: someone to help with issues with a Samsung Galaxy 8
Bob – 302-569-5749
– Tan Full size golf cart cover – $40
Rich – 703-229-9983
– Car carrier for Expedition, Playpen, Old China Cabinet – ALL FREE
George – 302-604-1423
– 30ft RV 2000 Coachmen Mirada, 33,000 mile – $10,000
Fred – 302-312-1565
– Brunswick Pool Table, 4×8, with balls and cue sticks – $500
Charles – 302-233-0596
– Two Glass top end tables and glass top coffee table – $100
Mark – 610-653-5702
– LOOKING FOR: Dead storage for 1974 Jaguar Sedan
Steve – 443-359-6758
– One person, 2019 Native Personal 12 Kayak – $800
Bill – 302-228-5984
– Set of canvas seat covers for ’05 Chevy Silverado, 4 door, Brand New – $100