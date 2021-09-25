WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-25-21

Bill – 301-646-4647

– 150lb Everlast Heavy bag with stand – $400

– LOOKING FOR: Reasonable priced and in good shape Enclosed trailer, 10-16ft

Chris – 302-841-7953

– 12 x 16 Hair Salon – $7000

Norman – 302-846-9826

– Bales of Hay – $45 per bale

Beverly – 302-539-2841

– LOOKING FOR: Adult 3 wheel bike

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Chandelier, 6 lights – $19

– Leaf Blower – $19

– Large canvas outdoor chair – $29

Ray – 443-859-3330

– 325 sq ft Brand new, low cut carpet – $250

– File cabinet safe, 4 drawers, Very heavy – $250

– 2 Door Panels for C5 Corvette – $100 a piece

Ron – 410-430-7882

– Crab Cooker pots and Propane tank (empty) – $50

– 2 Shakespeare Trolling Rods – $60 both

– LOOKING FOR: someone to help with issues with a Samsung Galaxy 8

Bob – 302-569-5749

– Tan Full size golf cart cover – $40

Rich – 703-229-9983

– Car carrier for Expedition, Playpen, Old China Cabinet – ALL FREE

George – 302-604-1423

– 30ft RV 2000 Coachmen Mirada, 33,000 mile – $10,000

Fred – 302-312-1565

– Brunswick Pool Table, 4×8, with balls and cue sticks – $500

Charles – 302-233-0596

– Two Glass top end tables and glass top coffee table – $100

Mark – 610-653-5702

– LOOKING FOR: Dead storage for 1974 Jaguar Sedan

Steve – 443-359-6758

– One person, 2019 Native Personal 12 Kayak – $800

Bill – 302-228-5984

– Set of canvas seat covers for ’05 Chevy Silverado, 4 door, Brand New – $100