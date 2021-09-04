WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-4-21
Sam from Princess Anne – 443-614-8412
FREE: Upright Piano w/bench (Kohler and Campbell)
Keith from Dagsboro – 302-542-6074
– Victorian furniture: couch, etc.
Mark from Rehoboth – 610-653-5702
WANTED: provider that does metal detection that tracks gold (either do the job or rent/sell the equipment)
WANTED: home garage, barn, or warehouse for a vintage automobile (dead storage)
Dale from Bridgeville – 302-228-5984
NEW set of seat covers for a 2005 Chevy Silverado front seats are bucket tan canvas – $100
– 6-pack of Billy Beer – $20
Diane from Seaford – 302-629-4336
WANTED: Used car that’s running well for a family with serious health problems
Joe from Laurel – 302-875-0632
– Bunk bed with a desk and dresser on the side (will transport and help set up) – $100
Cathy from Rehoboth – 302-645-2133
– Walker with 2 wheels on the front – $25
– FREE: oversized adult wheelchair
Wayne from Millsboro – 443-962-3619
– Cabana curtains w/grommets, dark blue/white vertical stripes – $40
– Cabana curtains w/grommets, tan w/velcro loops – $30
– Antique electric hurricane lamp hand painted – $100
Ray from West OC -443-859-3330
– NEW 325 sq. ft. (tan and white) – $250
– 4-drawer file cabinet safe w/working combination – $250
Don from Ocean View – 302-362-3179
– WANTED: 3 or 4 drawer, wood dresser
John from Millsboro – 301-821-7912
– Complete set of wood kitchen cabinets 27 pieces – $500
– FREE: 50″ TV set and stand
Dennis from Berlin – 410-641-2519
– FREE: wine making kit that makes 15 gallons of wine