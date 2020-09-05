WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-5-20

Wayne – 443-962-3619
– Fire pit – glass with lid – $75
Dale – 302-228-5984
– Large dog training crate – $40
Ron – 609-790-4370
– Diamondback Bike – 27 inch – $225
– Racing Bike – BDM – great shape – $150
– Weber grill – in case – $100
Dean – 302-644-4472
– 65 Buick Skylark – No rust – two tone blue – $6000 obo
Phil – 302-228-5471
– 1972 VW Beetle – redone – Blue – $8500
Lewis – 215-900-6291
– 2 single poster beds – $20 both
Bob – 443-324-6853
– Fluorescent lights 9 to 8 ft – 15 four foot fixtures, high output bulbs – $175 all
– Rotozip – $45
– Morse hole saw kit – $75
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Lay-z-Boy Blue – for short people – $1900
– CB equipment – $1900 for all
– PS2 controller and 2 games – $55
Tammy – 302-245-7873
– 6 Swing hook kits – $40
Susan – 443-875-4704
– Kayak single with paddle – $60
– Wicker love seat, rocker and 2 – tables – $95
Jim – 302-228-0655
– Schwinn stingray banana seat – $100