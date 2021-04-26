WGMD Tribute to Wayne Cannon

Wayne Cannon/WGMD Staff picture / WGMD 15th Anniversary Celebration Wayne, Pat Campbell White, Charlie Marsch, Kelli Steele / 2003 Smart Cash Sale Wayne & Paul Yannucci

On Monday, April 19 former WGMD Host and Account Representative, Wayne Cannon died from pulmonary fibrosis. Wayne has been in radio for most of his life and has worked at many radio stations – all on Delmarva. His last stop – and his longest stay was at WGMD, where he did middays until Rush Limbaugh came on the scene – and then afternoon drive. Then he moved to the other side of the building to join the sales staff. While he finally called it a career in 2013, Wayne was still on the air with Mike Bradley helping everyone to Get Ready for the Weekend.

Wayne was friendly, charismatic, open and caring – and he knew Ocean City better than just about anyone. Through Facebook, he passed on tidbits of Ocean City and other local history, radio lore, his family and changes taking place in the local marketplace – especially restaurants. At WGMD, he hosted the Sports Booster Banquets, Smart Cash sales and many other promotions.

On April 23, Mike Bradley hosted a Tribute to Wayne Cannon – and spoke with many who knew Wayne – from Ocean City Mayor, Rick Meehan to Wayne’s daughter, Amanda. If you didn’t get to hear the tribute – you can listen to the segments here – and see Wayne through the years.

Tribute to Wayne Cannon – Sen. Mary Beth Carozza / former WGMD News Anchor Andrew Koch

Caribbean Escape at Nicola-2013 Wayne & Cyndi Andrews / WGMD 2004 Christmas Party Cloud Nine Jeff, Wayne & Christie Cannon / WGMD 2005 or 2006 Christmas Party La Quetzalteca Wayne, Jeff & Christie Cannon

WGMD 2004 Christmas Party at Cloud Nine Jeff, Wayne & Christie Cannon / Sen George Bunting & Wayne at Sports Boosters Banquet / Wayne & the Barbershoppers

Sports Booster Banquet – Wayne / 1997 or 98 Chili Cook Off – Various People & Wayne in the apron / At the Rudder Jack Renault, Wayne Cannon, Alan Lehman

Sports Booster Banquet Students & Wayne / Wayne at the Rudder for Open Mike Friday / WGMD Frozen Alive 1999 – Wayne & WGMD Host Sean Rima

At the Rudder – Wayne, Howdy Doody, Buffalo Bob Smith / Wayne, Mark Venit, Buffalo Bob Smith / Wayne & Mark Venit

Wayne at the Rudder for Open Mic Friday