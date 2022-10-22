What’s Next for Hopkins Preserve Property West of Lewes

Image courtesy Sussex County Government

Find out what plans are in store for the Hopkins Preserve property at the intersection of Route 9 and Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. The property was acquired for land preservation and will offer public access as an outdoor recreation area – adjacent to the Lewes to Georgetown Rail Trail. Sussex County Council and the Sussex County Land Trust are holding a free event this afternoon from 4 to 8pm to unveil the conceptual masterplan for the property. There will be music, food trucks, a sunset bonfire and more – all free and the public is invited.