What’s open & closed across Delaware amid coronavirus shut down?

By
Rob Petree
-
216

Natural Resources & Mining

  • Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting businesses, including crop production, animal production, forestry and logging, fishing, hunting, and trapping, and other related businesses – OPEN

Utility Companies

  • Electric Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution, Natural Gas Distribution Utilities, Water, Sewage, and other systems – OPEN

Construction

  • Construction of Buildings, Heavy and Civil Engineering, and Specialty Trade Contractors – OPEN

Manufacturing

  • All manufacturing companies and businesses throughout the state – OPEN

Wholesale

  • Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
  • Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores – CLOSED
  • Other wholesale trades such as commercial, electrical, hardware, and machinery – OPEN
  • Paper and Product Merchant Whoelsalers – OPEN
  • Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
  • Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers – CLOSED
  • Grocery and Related Product Wholesalers – OPEN
  • Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers –OPEN
  • Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
  • Petroleum and Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
  • Beer, Wine, and Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
  • Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
  • Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents & Brokers – OPEN

Retail

  • Car dealerships – CLOSED
  • Autopart, accessories, and tire stores – OPEN
  • Furniture stores – CLOSED
  • Electronics & Appliance Stores – OPEN
  • Building Material, Garden Equipment, Supplies Dealers – OPEN
  • Grocery Stores, Specialty Food Stores, and Liquor Stores – OPEN
  • Health & Personal Care Stores – OPEN
  • Gas Stations – OPEN
  • Clothing Stores – CLOSED
  • Shoe Stores – CLOSED
  • Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores – CLOSED
  • Sporting Goods, Hobby, and Musical Instrument Stores – CLOSED
  • Book, Periodical, and Music Stores – CLOSED
  • Department Stores – CLOSED
  • Other General Merchandise Stores – CLOSED
  • Florists – CLOSED
  • Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores – CLOSED
  • Used Merchandise Stores (Thrift Stores) – CLOSED
  • Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses – OPEN
  • Vending Machine Operators – CLOSED

Transportation

  • Rail, Truck, Air, and Water Transportation Services – OPEN
  • Taxi Services – OPEN
  • School and Employee Bus Transportation – CLOSED
  • Charter Bus Industry – CLOSED
  • Scenic and Sightseeing Transportation – CLOSED

Real Estate and Rental and Leasing

  • Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers – CLOSED
  • Lessors of Real Estate – CLOSED
  • Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing – OPEN
  • Consumer Goods Rental – CLOSED
  • General Rental Centers – OPEN
  • Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing – OPEN

Professional and Business Services

  • Legal Services Accounting – OPEN
  • Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping, and Payroll Services – OPEN
  • Architectural, Engineering, and Related Services – OPEN
  • Specialized Design Services – CLOSED
  • Computer Systems Design and Related Services – OPEN
  • Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services – OPEN
  • Scientific Research and Development Services – OPEN
  • Advertising and Related Services – CLOSED

Administration and Support and Waste Services & Management and Remediation Services

  • Office Administrative Services – CLOSED
  • Facilities Support Services – OPEN
  • Employment Services – OPEN
  • Business Support Services – CLOSED
  • Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services – CLOSED
  • Investigation and Security Services – OPEN
  • Services to Building and Dwellings – OPEN
  • Waste Management and Remediation – OPEN

Educational Services

  • Schools, academic institutions, and related educational services – CLOSED

Health Care and Social Assistance

  • Ambulatory Health Care Services – OPEN
  • Hospitals – OPEN
  • Nursing and Residential Care Facilities – OPEN
  • Social Assistance – OPEN

Leisure and Hospitality

  • Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation – CLOSED
  • Museums, Historical Sites, and Similar Institutions – CLOSED
  • Performing Arts & Spectator Sports – CLOSED
  • Museums & Historical Sites – CLOSED
  • Traveler Accommodation – OPEN
  • RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks and Recreational Camps – OPEN
  • Rooming and Boarding Houses – OPEN

Food Services and Drinking Places

  • Special Food Services – CLOSED
  • Bars and Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages) – CLOSED
  • Restaurants and other eating places (carryout, delivery only) – OPEN

Other Services

  • Automotive Repair and Maintenance – OPEN
  • Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance – OPEN
  • Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance – OPEN
  • Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance – OPEN
  • Personal Care Services – CLOSED
  • Death Care Services – OPEN
  • Drycleaning and Laundry Services – OPEN
  • Religious Organizations – OPEN
  • Social Advocacy Organizations – OPEN
  • Civic and Social Organizations – CLOSED
  • Business, Professional, Labor, Political, and Similar Organizations – OPEN
  • Private Households – OPEN
  • Post Offices – OPEN