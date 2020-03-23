What’s open & closed across Delaware amid coronavirus shut down?

Natural Resources & Mining
- Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting businesses, including crop production, animal production, forestry and logging, fishing, hunting, and trapping, and other related businesses – OPEN
Utility Companies
- Electric Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution, Natural Gas Distribution Utilities, Water, Sewage, and other systems – OPEN
Construction
- Construction of Buildings, Heavy and Civil Engineering, and Specialty Trade Contractors – OPEN
Manufacturing
- All manufacturing companies and businesses throughout the state – OPEN
Wholesale
- Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores – CLOSED
- Other wholesale trades such as commercial, electrical, hardware, and machinery – OPEN
- Paper and Product Merchant Whoelsalers – OPEN
- Drugs and Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
- Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers – CLOSED
- Grocery and Related Product Wholesalers – OPEN
- Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers –OPEN
- Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
- Petroleum and Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
- Beer, Wine, and Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
- Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers – OPEN
- Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents & Brokers – OPEN
Retail
- Car dealerships – CLOSED
- Autopart, accessories, and tire stores – OPEN
- Furniture stores – CLOSED
- Electronics & Appliance Stores – OPEN
- Building Material, Garden Equipment, Supplies Dealers – OPEN
- Grocery Stores, Specialty Food Stores, and Liquor Stores – OPEN
- Health & Personal Care Stores – OPEN
- Gas Stations – OPEN
- Clothing Stores – CLOSED
- Shoe Stores – CLOSED
- Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores – CLOSED
- Sporting Goods, Hobby, and Musical Instrument Stores – CLOSED
- Book, Periodical, and Music Stores – CLOSED
- Department Stores – CLOSED
- Other General Merchandise Stores – CLOSED
- Florists – CLOSED
- Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores – CLOSED
- Used Merchandise Stores (Thrift Stores) – CLOSED
- Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses – OPEN
- Vending Machine Operators – CLOSED
Transportation
- Rail, Truck, Air, and Water Transportation Services – OPEN
- Taxi Services – OPEN
- School and Employee Bus Transportation – CLOSED
- Charter Bus Industry – CLOSED
- Scenic and Sightseeing Transportation – CLOSED
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
- Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers – CLOSED
- Lessors of Real Estate – CLOSED
- Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing – OPEN
- Consumer Goods Rental – CLOSED
- General Rental Centers – OPEN
- Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing – OPEN
Professional and Business Services
- Legal Services Accounting – OPEN
- Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping, and Payroll Services – OPEN
- Architectural, Engineering, and Related Services – OPEN
- Specialized Design Services – CLOSED
- Computer Systems Design and Related Services – OPEN
- Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services – OPEN
- Scientific Research and Development Services – OPEN
- Advertising and Related Services – CLOSED
Administration and Support and Waste Services & Management and Remediation Services
- Office Administrative Services – CLOSED
- Facilities Support Services – OPEN
- Employment Services – OPEN
- Business Support Services – CLOSED
- Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services – CLOSED
- Investigation and Security Services – OPEN
- Services to Building and Dwellings – OPEN
- Waste Management and Remediation – OPEN
Educational Services
- Schools, academic institutions, and related educational services – CLOSED
Health Care and Social Assistance
- Ambulatory Health Care Services – OPEN
- Hospitals – OPEN
- Nursing and Residential Care Facilities – OPEN
- Social Assistance – OPEN
Leisure and Hospitality
- Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation – CLOSED
- Museums, Historical Sites, and Similar Institutions – CLOSED
- Performing Arts & Spectator Sports – CLOSED
- Museums & Historical Sites – CLOSED
- Traveler Accommodation – OPEN
- RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks and Recreational Camps – OPEN
- Rooming and Boarding Houses – OPEN
Food Services and Drinking Places
- Special Food Services – CLOSED
- Bars and Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages) – CLOSED
- Restaurants and other eating places (carryout, delivery only) – OPEN
Other Services
- Automotive Repair and Maintenance – OPEN
- Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance – OPEN
- Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance – OPEN
- Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance – OPEN
- Personal Care Services – CLOSED
- Death Care Services – OPEN
- Drycleaning and Laundry Services – OPEN
- Religious Organizations – OPEN
- Social Advocacy Organizations – OPEN
- Civic and Social Organizations – CLOSED
- Business, Professional, Labor, Political, and Similar Organizations – OPEN
- Private Households – OPEN
- Post Offices – OPEN