White House Says Biden to Return this Friday!

This will be the President’s second visit to Rehoboth since taking office

Although the First Lady and other Biden family members have been regulars at the Biden beach house this summer, the President has only been here once since taking office. But his second visit appears to be near. The FAA posted this notice on Sunday and a visit for this coming weekend was mentioned during Friday’s White House press briefing.

Keep an eye open for Marine One and the decoy helicopters!

Updates regarding the President’s schedule will be posted on WGMD.com. Please send along your Biden photos!