White Marlin Open Adds 6th Fishing Day

The White Marlin Open gets underway on Monday morning out of Ocean City. With the possibility of weather far to our south and possible windy offshore conditions, the White Marlin Open has extended the fishing days to include Saturday, August 10. There will be 6 days of fishing available – boats will fish 3 of the 6 days.

So far there are 151 boats registered for the tournament – including Michael Jordan’s ‘Catch 23’ – however that will likely increase throughout the weekend.