White Marlin Open – Day 1

And on the first day of the White Marlin Open – it rained – but the weather did clear some to allow the 378 boats that ventured out this morning to hit the deep water in search of billfish. There are 400 boats registered for the 50th Anniversary White Marlin Open. Anglers fish 3 out of the 5 days of the tournament hoping to cash in on the estimated $10.5-million in prize money! The weigh-in scales open at 4pm – and boats have till 9:15 to get back to have their catch weighed. Spectators can take their chances to watch at the docks at Harbour Island at 14th Street – or from Marlin Fest on the beach at the Inlet where there’s all sorts of activities going on – including watching the boats return – and watching the weigh-ins on the live stream.