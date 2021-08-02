White Marlin Open Draws 444 Boats, Offers $9-Million In Prize Money

The 2021 White Marlin Open looks to be a record-setter, with $9-million in prize money on the line and 444 boats registered for the fishing tournament in Ocean City.

Each of the boats can choose any three of the five fishing days to take to the water. Boats parade daily through the Inlet starting at 4:00 a.m. Most head to the canyons 50-to-70 miles offshore.

The daily weigh-ins take place at Harbor Island starting at 4:00 p.m., and family-oriented Marlin Fest at the 3rd Street bayside park also shows the weigh-ins on a big screen.

Michael Jordan’s boat is also registered for the 48th annual White Marlin Open.

