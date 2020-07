The White Marlin Open in Ocean City, billed as the World’s Largest Billfish Tournament, is adding several days.

The forecast of possible inclement weather offshore early next week leads organizers to extend the fishing tournament through Sunday August 9th.

The White Marlin Open officially begins Monday. Harbour Island Marina will not be open for spectators as in years past. The daily weigh-in can be observed on large screens at the 3rd Street bayside recreation complex in Ocean City.