White Marlin Open Joins Sport Fishing Championship

The White Marlin Open has announced that it will join Sport Fishing Championship’s Billfish Championship Series beginning in August of this year. SFC, the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing, will host its annual Atlantic Division Championship at the White Marlin Open tournament, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. White Marlin Open Tournament Director, Madelyne Motsko says by teaming up with SFC, they can further showcase their iconic event and the Ocean City, Maryland community to an international audience while reaching more fans across the globe. The White Marlin Open will join SFC as its newest legacy tournament, serving as the finale to the Billfish Championship circuit’s four Atlantic Division events. It is the last domestic stop on the tour before the conclusion of the overall 12-event series at the International Billfish Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico.