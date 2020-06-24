White Marlin Open May Add Virtual Viewing Spot

The White Marlin Open is looking to sail on this summer in Ocean City.

During a Council work session Tuesday, members were updated on the Open’s progress in dealing with the parameters of the COVID-19 pandemic as the event draws closer. Its legal counsel Joe Moore also said about 25 additional boats are interested in this year’s tournament compared to a year ago.

Moore added that a request has been filed to open 3rd Street Park as a viewing spot where visitors could observe the weighing of the fish daily on large screens. He added that the White Marlin Open is also ready to adjust to the health guidelines as they apply during the time of the tournament.