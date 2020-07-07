White Marlin Open To Reduce Spectator Capacity At Weigh-Ins

The White Marlin Open has announced several safety protocols for the upcoming tournament in Ocean City.

Organizers have been working with the Worceter County Health Department to develop protocols and guidelines.

The number of spectators at the Harbour island weigh-ins will be significantly reduced. A recreation field will be used for a family-friendly gathering at which the weigh-ins can be watched on large screens via live-stream.

Shuttle transportation will be available from the convention center to Harbour Island and the Third Street viewing party.

The 47th White Marlin Open will be held August 3rd through August 7th.