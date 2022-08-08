White Marlin Open Underway – Scales Busy with Tuna

First qualifying catch in the 49th Annual White Marlin Open / Picture courtesy MarlinCam

White Marlin Open – first boat into the scales Monday afternoon was the 10-4 Joker out of Chincoteague with a qualifying dolphin weighing in at 29 pounds.

Multiple boats came into the scales – with a lot of yellowfin tuna, a qualifying wahoo – but so far (at 7pm) no white or blue marlin – with the exception of one boat, the Special Situation from Palm Beach, FL which arrived at the scales flying a white marlin release flag. And so far – no swordfish. There’s still a lot of fishing to go this week.

Current tuna leaders – big eye tuna / Picture courtesy MarlinCam

The Right Bite from Brick, NJ arrived just before 7pm with two big eye tuna, which have now taken 1st and 2nd place in the tuna category. They first weighed in a 136lb big eye – caught by Hank DeWolfe of Barrington, RI. That was followed by an even bigger big eye – that topped the scales at 189.5lbs! That was caught by Adam Maziarz of Narragansett, RI.

