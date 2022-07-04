Why Are Certain Vehicles Being Targeted For Theft?

The following images are of two suspects and the interior of a stolen vehicle from an incident that occurred on June 28th in Silver Lake Park where the suspects crashed the stolen vehicle into a pole and fled.

The following images are of two suspects and the interior of a stolen vehicle from an incident that occurred on June 28th in Silver Lake Park where the suspects crashed the stolen vehicle into a pole and fled.

Owners of specific vehicle makes and models are being warned of a theft ring in Dover.

According to Dover Police, there have been at least five recent incidents of attempted or successful vehicle thefts targeting Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas from model years 2015-2017. A suspect or suspects have been hot-wiring the vehicles. Police also said the majority of the vehicles were left unsecured, although two targeted vehicles were locked.

All citizens are advised to take steps to prevent vehicle theft: lock up your vehicle, and try to park in a well-lit area or driveway if available.

Additional tips from Dover Police:

Tips to Prevent Automobile Theft

Park in a garage if possible .

. Park so that your vehicle is “blocked in” your driveway .

. Park in well-lit areas / Utilize motion activated lights/cameras outside your home if possible

/ Lock and secure homes and garage doors. Doors left unlocked allow vehicle theft suspects an opportunity to search for keys and steal vehicles undetected.

Doors left unlocked allow vehicle theft suspects an opportunity to search for keys and steal vehicles undetected. Close and lock all windows and doors when you park. Most vehicle thefts can be prevented by locking your car doors.

Most vehicle thefts can be prevented by locking your car doors. Secure your valuables.

DO NOT leave your keys in your vehicle . Keys and FOBs should NEVER be left in a vehicle, whether at home, work, or running errands. Take your keys with you!

. Keys and FOBs should be left in a vehicle, whether at home, work, or running errands. DO NOT leave your vehicle running unattended. Warming your car up on a cold winter morning or going inside a convenience store while your car is left running and unattended, make you vulnerable. A car thief is looking for these easy targets!

For additional vehicle theft prevention tips, visit NHTSA VEHICLE THEFT PREVENTION