Why Did Del. Gas Prices Increase Last Week?

Delaware gas prices are up about nine cents per gallon in the past week, while the price at the pumps in surrounding states remains relatively flat.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says a decrease in east coast inventories and a very brief interruption of the Colonial Pipeline due to hurricane Delta may be factors.

The average price of gas in Delaware is now $2.32 a gallon. Maryland’s average price has risen about five cents in the past week and stood at $2.31 at the end of last week.

“Nationally, gas prices are decreasing as demand slips,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Manager of Public and Government Affairs Jana Tidwell said. “Locally, the Delaware Valley has seen a bit of everything this week. AAA advises consumers to look for the best gas price before heading out to fill up.”