Wicomico Board of Ed to Hold Virtual School Board & Budget Meetings Next Week – Register Now to Make Public Comment

The Wicomico County Board of Education will hold hybrid virtual public meetings next week, and pre-registration is now open for public comment for the monthly Board meeting on Feb. 9 and the budget hearing on Feb. 11. Requests to make public comments should be emailed to comments@wcboe.org by 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 for the Feb. 9 Board of Education meeting, and by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 for the Feb. 11 public budget hearing.

Scheduled Board of Education Meetings

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Work Session and Monthly Board Meeting

– 11:45 a.m.: Work session on budget. Board work sessions are open for the public to view. Public participation is not a part of work sessions; those joining to watch will be muted.

– 12:30 p.m.: Monthly Board of Education meeting. The meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m., with an immediate Board vote to go into closed session prior to the open session, which will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. A Waiting Room feature will be used to monitor access to the open meeting and attendees will be in Listen-Only Mode except when pre-registered to speak in Public Comment. Please mute your audio prior to connecting. In order to maintain quality audio control for meetings, particularly with large crowds connecting with us, we may use the Mute All feature.

The agendas for the Feb. 9 Wicomico County Board of Education budget work session and monthly meeting have been posted online at the following link:

https://go.boarddocs.com/mabe/wcboe/Board.nsf

– Click on the meeting date under “Featured” or “Meetings”

– Click on “View the Agenda”

Connectivity Details for the Feb. 9 Board Work Session/Monthly Meeting:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82878582059?pwd=VUVCUHdZKysxSk1abHQ3UFYvYWFUZz09

Meeting ID: 828 7858 2059

Passcode: Fny48k

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Maryland)

Meeting ID: 828 7858 2059

Passcode: 580410

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, monthly Board meetings are being held as a hybrid virtual webinar meeting via web conferencing tools and dial-in service. The public is invited to attend the meetings in “Listen-Only” mode except during Public Comment. Members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comments live through Zoom during 3-minute time allotments offered for public comment. Pre-registration for Public Comment is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Confirmed registrants will be notified and provided with guidelines for participating. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker and will be monitored by staff.

Preregistration to give public comment during the Feb. 9 monthly Board meeting is required by 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 by emailing your request to speak to comments@wcboe.org. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals wishing to speak may be placed on a waiting list.

Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: Public Budget Hearing

Connectivity details:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83445504605?pwd=ZENwRG1rU2RyVjN5ZkNFS3Q2RWxBQT09

Meeting ID: 834 4550 4605

Passcode: h0h2My

Dial by your location: 1 301 715 8592

Meeting ID: 834 4550 4605

Passcode: 748289

The FY 2022 Proposed Consolidated Current Expense Budget development process for Wicomico County Public Schools and the Wicomico County Board of Education is underway, and staff, parents, and other members of our community are invited to participate in this process.

The Board will hold the first public hearing for the FY 2022 budget virtually on Thursday, Feb. 11 beginning at 5:30 pm. The Board and senior leadership ask that you please join in to discuss ideas and concerns that you feel should be considered during budget development.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comments regarding the Board of Education FY22 budget live through Zoom during 3-minute time allotments offered for public comment, monitored by staff. Preregistration is required by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 by emailing a public comment request to comments@wcboe.org. Registrants will be notified and provided with guidelines for participating. Beyond this day and time, comments can still be made by emailing comments@wcboe.org.