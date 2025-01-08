Wicomico Civic Center to Undergo $9.8M Renovation

The groundbreaking on a long-awaited $9.8 million renovation of the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center will take place later this month. Plans include an expanded box office and lobby, safety barriers, improved wayfinding, improved ADA access, an expanded food court and better connectivity between the Civic Center and the WiHi campus. The venue will remain fully operational throughout the renovation process.

