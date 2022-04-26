Wicomico Co. Addresses Addiction, Overdose Challenges

Wicomico County is staying vigilant in its efforts to address the opioid epidemic, as local overdose numbers rise.

The local health department, the Opioid Intervention Team, elected officials and members of law enforcement and emergency services recently met for a strategy session.

“Although we cannot be sure what has specifically contributed to the increase in overdoses during and post the pandemic, we know that lack of support systems, loss/change of jobs, added stressors, and limited access to treatment has made recovery much more difficult, and has led to relapses,” Wicomico County Health Officer Lori Brewster said.

Highlighted resources include:

● Wicomico County Health Department- Contact the Local Behavioral Health Authority for a list of treatment providers in Wicomico County. Phone: (410) 543-6981

● Maryland Coalition of Families- Dedicated to serving families with behavioral health needs, including mental health, substance use and gambling issues. Main office: (410) 730-8267 or Email:info@mdcoalition.org

● Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) – A partnership between Salisbury Police Department, State’s Attorney’s office, and Wicomico County Health Department to improve the quality of life for many of our most vulnerable populations with increased collaboration between public health and public safety. Phone: (443) 210-2169 or (443) 783-6875

● Community Outreach Addictions Team (COAT)- 24/7 access to peers in recovery assisting with linkages to resources and treatment for those battling addiction. Phone:(443) 783-6875 ● Recovery Resource Center (RRC)/Safe Station – RRC Offers meetings and support for those looking to start or continue their journey to recovery. Located at 726 S. Salisbury Blvd. Suite E Salisbury, MD 21801 Phone: (410) 749-9482. Safe Station located in the RRC is OPEN 24/7 links individuals battling addiction to appropriate treatment and recovery services. Phone: 443-783- 6875

● Shore Center- Supporting harm reduction, outreach, resources, and education open 8am-5pm phone 443-210-2169

Wicomico County Health Department also offers Naloxone trainings to the public. Naloxone, also sold under the brand name Narcan, is an opioid overdose reversal medication. For more information on Naloxone trainings, call (410) 543-6981.

If you or someone you love is currently struggling with an addiction, please contact (443) 783- 6875 or (410) 543-6981 to obtain this medication, or contact your local pharmacy. For more information about the opioid epidemic and local resources, connect with the health department at www.wicomicohealth.org or through our social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth) or Twitter (@WicomicoHealth).

“I am extremely pleased with the cooperation and information sharing between all of our agencies in an effort to combat the opioid crisis,” Acting Wicomico County Executive John Psota said. “We will continue to collaborate to obtain additional resources for both mental health and substance abuse for Wicomico County.”

“Addiction is a symptom. Identifying and treating the root cause is key to sustainable success, for individuals and our community at large. There are trusted resources available,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “I encourage all who are struggling to reach out.”