Wicomico Co. BoE Meets Virtually Tuesday Afternoon – Here’s How To Take Part:

The Wicomico County Board of Education December meeting will be held over Zoom.

According to school officials, the meeting next Tuesday December 14th at 1:00 p.m. is being held virtually because of a busy schedule of holiday events in schools, and due to safety and security concerns about holding public events when students are in the building.

People who want to make public comment must register in advance by 3:00 p.m. Monday.

A request may be emailed to comments@wcboe.org. Confirmed registrants will be notified and provided with guidelines for participating.



School officials said up to 1,000 people will be able to take part in the Zoom meeting. The Wicomico County Board of Education will also meet January 11th at 6:30 p.m. at West Salisbury Elementary School.

From Wicomico County Public Schools:

All of the Board’s monthly meetings are livestreamed for viewing; visit the Watch Board Meetings page on school system’s website for viewing information, including a Zoom link and a dial-in number to connect via telephone. Meetings are also viewable afterward, on BoardDocs and on PAC 14.