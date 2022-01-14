Wicomico Co. Community Invited To Weigh In On Search For New Schools Superintendent

Wicomico County Public Schools are turning to the community for assistance as the school system searches for a new superintendent.

An online stakeholder input survey will be available for staff, students, families and the general public to weigh in on the important qualities of a new superintendent as well as challenges the new superintendent may face.

The Wicomico County Board of Education is working with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education to set criteria and recruit candidates. Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin announced her retirement in 2021, which becomes effective later this year.

The survey will be open through January 24th.

To access the survey, please CLICK HERE