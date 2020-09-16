Wicomico Co. Council Nears Decision on Co. Executive Position

Wicomico County Council moves closer to filling the vacant position of County Executive, weeks after the previous nominee withdrew.



County Council has set a Friday afternoon meeting to discuss the next step.



The Salisbury Independent reports that Council President Larry Dodd confirms two candidates are in the running: Maryland Delegate Carl Anderton and County general Services Supervisor Pate Matthews. No mention has been made of other possible candidates.



Late last month, Council decided to extend the process after Rene Desmarais decided he did not want the job of County Executive.

Director of Administration John Psota has been filling the role in an acting capacity since the death of former County Executive Bob Culver from cancer in late July.