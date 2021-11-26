Wicomico Co. Council Schedules Public Hearing On Redistricting Proposal

Wicomico County Council has set Tuesday, December 7th for a public hearing to consider a recommendation of the redistricting committee.

The committee has approved a proposed map of councilmanic districts to reflect the results of the 2020 census, for the 2022 election. The public hearing will be held at the Wicomico County Government Office building in Salisbury December 7th, starting at 6:00 p.m.

To view the proposed maps, please CLICK HERE