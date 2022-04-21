Wicomico Co. Council Sets Special Legislative Session For Tue. Apr.26th

Wicomico County Council has scheduled a special legislative session and open budget session for next week.

Legislation to establish a law enforcement review board of the county code may be called for final reading and consideration, following that day’s public hearing.

A resolution to amend the Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Budget and Fiscal ’22 Capital Improvement plan will also be considered. This involves additional funding for construction costs of the new public safety building for the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, totaling more than $7.7-million. A budget work session with the Department of Public Works will be held immediately following the special legislative session.

Wicomico County Council will convene Tuesday April 26th at 5:00 p.m. at the Government Office Building in Salisbury.