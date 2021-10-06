Wicomico Co. Dentist Charged With Insurance Fraud

A Salisbury dentist is facing insurance fraud charges.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, the Maryland Board of Dental Examiners and other agencies were involved in a long-term investigation. A search and seizure warrant was conducted at Peninsula Total Dental Care on South Salisbury Boulevard last week.

Stewart Perim, who owns the practice, was charged Tuesday.

Investigators said Perim is accused of fraudulently billing patients and their dental insurance companies for services not rendered between 2013 and 2021.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who believes he or she may be a victim or has information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.