Wicomico Co. Executive Candidates To Be Interviewed

Wicomico County Council members are preparing to interview candidates for the position of County Executive.

The discussions will take place Thursday in Salisbury. The person who is chosen would replace Bob Culver, who passed away last month.

Maryland Delegate Carl Anderton, former county finance director Michele Ennis and physician Rene Desmarais are in the running. The Salisbury Independent reports that Wicomico County Councilman Joe Holloway took himself out of the running Tuesday. There are legal questions about whether members of council could vote for one of their own for the position of County Executive.