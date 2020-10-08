Wicomico Co. Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Salisbury man is under arrest on charges of child pornography and child sexual abuse.

Maryland State Police say the Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore acted on a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home.

34-year-old Joshua Elliott Marshall was arrested on two counts each of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, sexual abuse of a minor and contributing to the condition of a child.

Marshall was being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.