Wicomico Co. Man Arrested On Drug, Weapons Charges

A 20-year-old man is facing drug-and-weapons offenses following an investigation that lasted about a month into a ‘suspected criminal gang member,’ according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

Chase Morgan is accused of selling controlled dangerous substances and storing firearms at his Salisbury residence.

Authorities say a search turned up a handgun that was reported stolen in West Virginia, another firearm, LSD, cocaine and oxycodone.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office listed these charges against Morgan:

On July 1, 2020 a search and seizure warrant was executed on Morgan's residence that resulted in the recovery of a loaded stolen Kimber .45 caliber handgun. The handgun was reported stolen through West Virginia in 2018. A Radical Firearm .556 caliber rifle with a loaded 30 round magazine was seized from the residence. Several other calibers of ammunition were located in the residence. Acid/ LSD, Cocaine, and oxycodone was seized from the residence. Morgan is prohibited from possessing regulated firearms because of his age and previous cases that have been adjudicated. The target of the investigation, Chase Morgan was arrested and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he is held without bond. Morgan was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, maintaining a common nuisance to distribute narcotics, Possession of Acid/ LSD, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of cocaine.

Morgan was being held without bond.