Wicomico Co. Man Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer

A Fruitland man is charged with impersonating a police officer.

Maryland State Police said 24-year-old Isaiah Elsy turned himself in at the Salisbury Barrack Thursday. He is charged with three counts of impersonating a police officer.

State Police investigated multiple reports of a man who drove a Crown Victoria with flashing emergency lights in the area of Ocean Highway and Zion Road, in order to get traffic out of the way. Also, police said Elsy tried to conduct several traffic stops in the same area. Police say the vehicle did not have police markings.

Elsy was identified as a suspect through witness accounts and monitoring of social media posts. He has been processed and released.

Investigators are still working to determine if there are any other victims associated with this case. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Salisbury Barrack at (410) 749-3101.

If you ever have doubts in such a case:

You can take several steps to keep yourself safe if you are concerned that a police impersonator is trying to pull you over:

· If the person is driving an unmarked vehicle and you are unsure the person is a police officer, you can call your local police department to determine if the stop is real.

Look for a uniform or other official department clothing, such as a jacket.

Whether they are in uniform or plain clothes, you can ask to see a badge and identification

If they tell you to get out of your vehicle without any preliminary questions, be suspicious

If a car turns on flashing lights behind you, you can slow down, put on your hazard lights and find a well-lit area to stop.

Trust your instincts. If you suspect the person is not a police officer, they probably are not and you should call 911.