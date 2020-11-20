Wicomico Co. Man Sentenced For Murder Of Ex-Wife

A Mardela Springs man has received a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole – plus 85 years -for the killing of his ex-wife.



According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Jameal Gould was sentenced Thursday. He was convicted of multiple charges last January including murder, attempted murder, assault and firearms offenses.

Erica Gould was shot to death while trying to escape from her home on Easter Sunday 2018. Prosecutors said Jameal Gould had broken into the home and broke through a locked bedroom door to get to his former wife. Erica Gould was shot from behind as she was on an awning outside the window.

Also, Gould had been out of federal prison on cocaine distribution charges for less than six months before the killing, and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

“There are no words and no sentence that any court can impose that will bring Erica Gould back to her children or restore Rasheeda Collier’s sense of safety. His actions are incomprehensible for most, even seasoned prosecutors – but I pray that the jury’s conviction and Judge Sarbanes’s sentence serve to begin the healing process for their families and this community,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said.