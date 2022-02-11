Wicomico Co. Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Woman’s Murder

A 25-year-old man gets life in prison (all but 40 years suspended) for his guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in Johnson Lake in Salisbury.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s office, Marquez Armstrong entered a guilty plea last October.

A year earlier, prosecutors said Armstrong traveled to the home of Trisha Lynn Parker, whom he had been seeing for several months. During an argument, Parker was strangled.

According to the state, Armstrong and an associate brought the woman’s body to the lake and disposed of the body there. Her van was also set on fire.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie Dykes commended the members of the Salisbury Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation, specifically thanking Detective Kirkpatrick of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for her hard work and diligence in this investigation. SA Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney D. Scott Messersmith, who prosecuted the case, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.