Wicomico Co. Public Schools Implement Mask Requirement

Students, staff and visitors to Wicomico County Public Schools will be required to wear a mask at indoor school facilities starting today.

School officials said the policy is based on the recommendation of the CDC and the Maryland and Wicomico County Health Departments, based on the county’s high transmission rates of COVID-19. According to Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin, the school system will continue to evaluate health metrics and rules may be revisited if rates start to drop.

Masks have been required also on Wicomico County school buses.

For more information, please CLICK HERE