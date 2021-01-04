Wicomico Co. Ramps Up Vaccination Program

Wicomico County, with a rising positivity rate for COVID-19, has begun a vaccination program in accordance with the State of Maryland’s Plan.

First to get the vaccine were healthcare front-line staff and first-responders. The Wicomico County Health Department also held drive-through clinics last week for more health workers and first responders.

As the county receives more supplies of the vaccine, the health department plans to contact health care providers to help them coordinate plans for distribution.

Under Maryland’s plan, Phase 1A vaccinates healthcare workers, first responders and residents and staff at nursing homes. The second part of Phase 1 (Phase 1B) would protect people at signifiicantly higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Future phases would focus upon people in critical and essential infrastructure roles and people at a moderately higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, followed by vaccination of the general public.

244 people from the Phase 1A group received the vaccine at two clinics last week in Wicomico County.

For more information, please visit www.wicomicohealth.org



