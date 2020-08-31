Wicomico Co. Schools Hope To Bring Some Students In By Mid-Sept.

Wicomico County Public Schools hope to have some students back in their buildings as early as mid-September.

The school system continues to prepare for what it calls an ‘effective and robust’ virtual learning program to begin the new academic year.

Governor Larry Hogan last week authorized all Maryland school systems to make plans for a transition to in-person instruction, and a grant program is available for school systems that incur expenses.

Wicomico County Public Schools plan to continuously monitor the ongoing health and safety conditions and a return to in-person instruction would most likely involve a hybrid model. It would also likely be done in small groups.

Classes in Wicomico County start September 8th.