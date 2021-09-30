Wicomico Co. Schools Introduce COVID-19 Online Dashboard

Wicomico County Public Schools will make it easier for families, guardians and staff to obtain the latest information about COVID-19 cases and other related issues.

The school system has introduced an online COVID-19 Dashboard. It shows active positive cases of coronavirus in schools, and it will provide the weekly total number of staff and students with active positive cases and combined totals for each school. A link is also included to the Maryland Department of Health’s K-12 School and Child Care COVID-19 Guidance.

The dashboard’s numbers are updated each week.

To connect with the WCPS COVID-19 Dashboard, please CLICKHERE

