Wicomico Co. Schools Open Community Survey As Search Narrows For New Superintendent

Wicomico County Public Schools have opened a community survey, as the search for a new schools superintendent narrows down to three finalists.

Interviews and biographies of the three candidates – Dr. Frederick Briggs, Dr. Eric Minus and Dr. Micah Stauffer – are also on the school system website. The survey is open through next Thursday, May 12th.

The Maryland Association of Boards of Education will compile the survey results for the Wicomico County Board of Education. The board seeks to appoint a new superintendent by late May or early June to replace Dr. Donna Hanlin, who is retiring.

The new superintendent would start July 1st.

“Our Board is very pleased to offer the opportunity to everyone in the community to review information on the three finalists and provide input,” Wicomico County Board of Education Chairman N. Eugene Malone said. “The public school system is an integral and important part of this community, so it’s fitting for community members to play a part in the superintendent search process.”