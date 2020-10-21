Wicomico Co. Schools Prepare For Election Day

Eight Wicomico County Public Schools buildings will serve as Maryland voting centers on Election Day, Tuesday November 3rd.

This week, local elections officials visited the sites to inspect the actual rooms where voting will take place, to make sure they are accessible to everyone, and to discuss other preparations. Maryland Code requires that schools be closed on general Election Days.

“Wicomico County Public Schools is proud to serve its community by working with the Wicomico County Board of Elections to have eight school buildings around the county serve as polling places,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna Hanlin said. “This demonstrates for our students, families and the greater community that Wicomico Schools recognizes the importance of elections and is providing access to school buildings so voters will have an array of choices about where to cast a ballot on Election Day.”

Bennett Middle School in Fruitland, James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury, Beaver Run Elementary in Salisbury, Mardela Middle and High School in Mardela Springs, Pemberton Elementary in Salisbury, Salisbury Middle School, Westside Intermediate School in Hebron and Willards Elementary will all be open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. November 3rd. There may be some alterations in the routine November 2nd, and school officials say the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned after the polls close.

“The Wicomico County Board of Elections has had a very cooperative working relationship with Wicomico County Public Schools for many years, and this collaboration supports access to polling places for the voters of Wicomico County,” Elections Director Anthony Gutierrez said. “We are pleased to again work with the school system this fall to have polling places at eight schools on November 3 rd , as well as our largest polling place at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.”

