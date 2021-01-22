Wicomico Co. Schools To Resume Hybrid Instruction In Phases

Wicomico County Public Schools plan to return to hybrid instruction starting the week of February 2nd.

Students will start to return to buildings in stages, according to Superintendent Donna Hanlin. Those in Pre-K to second grade would be first, followed by third-through-eighth graders, then high-school students by the week of February 16th.

Wicomico County Schools will continue to offer the option of allowing students to continue with fully virtual learning, and families who stated that preference in the past may also switch to hybrid instruction if they choose.

For more information about the return plan in Wicomico County, please CLICK HERE