Wicomico County Public Schools will stay with entirely virtual instruction until at least January 19th.



The school system recently switched to all-remote learning due to rising local COVID-19 cases, with the goal of returning to in-person instruction. Recent metrics and positivity rates will not allow for hybrid learning to resume until later in January, according to Wicomico County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin.

