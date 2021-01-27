Wicomico Co. Seeks Public Input On Parks, Rec, Open Space

Wicomico County is asking its citizens to weigh in about land preservation, parks and recreation.

The County is seeking to update its strategic plan, as it does every five years. Feedback will help Wicomico County as it makes plans for parks, recreation and open space initiatives in the next few years.

“Public input is a valuable part of this process,” Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism Director Steve Miller said. “The feedback we receive from this survey will guide the County in its planning of parks, recreation and open space for the next several years.”

To fill out the online survey, please CLICK HERE