Wicomico Co. Sets Public Hearing On Capital Improvement Program

Wicomico County is looking for comments and questions from citizens as it looks to develop the Capital Improvement Program for Fiscal Years 2022 to 2026.

Acting Wicomico County Executive John Psota has set a public hearing on the proposed Capital Improvement Program for Thursday November 19th at 6:00 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury.

Suggestions will be taken into consideration by the County Executive and staff as the CIP program is created.

Decisions will be ‘based on prioritization of need and available funding sources.’