Wicomico Co. Sheriff Mike Lewis Will Seek Re-election

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis plans to seek re-election to a fifth term. Lewes was first elected back in 2006.

In a statement on social media, Lewis highlighted the creation of a criminal investigation division, collision reconstruction unit and the Eastern Shore’s only motorcycle unit, along with advances in technology and being pro-active on matters such as substance abuse and quality-of-life issues.

“As your Sheriff, I will continue to fight the decriminalization of illicit drugs such as Heroin and Cocaine. Together, we have made incredible progress but hard work and challenges remain. I am committed to both the citizens and success of Wicomico County and that is why I am seeking to be re-elected as your Sheriff. I will continue to seek out and employ a diverse group of men and women who reflect the communities we serve while working alongside them every day for the continued enrichment and betterment of those we serve. I remain most appreciative and humbled by your support,” Lewis said.