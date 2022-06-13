Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Shot, Killed In Pittsville; Suspect In Custody

A Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class was shot to death Sunday night in Pittsville while attempting to arrest a fugitive who was wanted on multiple Felony Warrants in several jurisdictions.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was a 16-year law enforcement veteran. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said Hilliard saw the suspect coming out of the Talbot Apartments Sunday night and was shot after pursuing the suspect on foot. The suspect was caught after an extensive manhunt and is awaiting arraignment.

Hilliard would have celebrated his 42nd birthday Wed. June 22nd. Lewis says Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband, and father to three beautiful children, brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and the State of Maryland. Glenn worked in several areas within the Sheriff’s Office, having most recently transferred back to patrol upon request.

Maryland State Police said they also mourn Hilliard’s death, and that the homicide investigation is active and further details will be released later.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement early Monday morning:

Sheriff Mike Lewis and members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regret to announce the Line of Duty death of one of their own. Just hours ago, Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16 year veteran law enforcement officer was gunned down in Pittsville, Maryland while attempting to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Deputy Hilliard spotted the suspect coming out of an apartment complex and a foot pursuit ensued. Deputy Hilliard was fatally shot while attempting to apprehend the suspect. After an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region, the suspect was captured and is awaiting arraignment. There is no further threat by this man to our communities.The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being. Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time.As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder. This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff’s Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him. Brave men and women like Glenn Hilliard put their lives in danger every day to protect our families, and I am extremely grateful to them for keeping our communities safe. Glenn worked in several areas within the Sheriff’s Office, having most recently transferred back to patrol upon request. Glenn would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next Wednesday, June 22nd. Sheriff Lewis would like to express his sincere gratitude and appreciation to all law enforcement agencies from across the state that responded to our call of assistance tonight. I am incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support from all of my fellow sheriffs, chiefs and federal law enforcement partners.