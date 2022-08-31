Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office Honors Corporal Glenn Hilliard’s Sacrifice With Challenge Coin

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has introduced the Corporal Glenn Hilliard Challenge Coin, to honor his sacrifice.

Hilliard was shot to death in June while trying to arrest an armed fugitive.

Proceeds of the challenge coin will benefit the Hilliard family.

The $20 coin may be purchased through a link at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office provided more information on its Facebook page:

In honor of our fallen brother, The official Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Hilliard Challenge Coins are now available for purchase and pickup, $20 ea.. Please use the following link to place your order https://forms.gle/LCzs1LwL7EQB1a3NA At this time we are only accepting orders via this form (instructions provided) and payment via Venmo or Cash. PICK UP ONLY M-F 10am-2pm, no shipping available. ONLY 1000 available. All proceeds will benefit the Hilliard Family. (this is the only coin sold by WCSO).