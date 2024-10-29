Wicomico County Awarded Grant to Support New Flight Route from Salisbury to Orlando

Wicomico County has been awarded an $800,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation to support a new flight route from Salisbury Regional Airport to Orlando. The grant is from the FY23 Small Community Air Service Development Program and the investment aims to expand air service accessibility for Eastern Shore residents, while fostering economic growth and enhancing the region’s connectivity.

Additional information from Wicomico County:

The grant funding will support a comprehensive revenue guarantee, essential start-up costs, and an associated marketing plan designed to attract and sustain the new Orlando route. The project aligns with Wicomico County’s ongoing commitment to develop Salisbury Regional Airport as a regional transportation hub that serves both local travelers and visitors to the Eastern Shore. The initiative underscores the County’s dedication to enhancing travel options and economic vitality through strategic infrastructure investments.

“This is a milestone achievement for Salisbury Regional Airport and Wicomico County,” said County Executive Julie Giordano. “With the support of the DOT and in collaboration with our local partners, we are excited to bring new flight options to our community, connecting Eastern Shore residents and visitors to one of the nation’s most popular travel destinations.”

The service expansion is part of Salisbury Regional Airport’s broader vision to increase flight options and

connectivity for area residents, reducing travel times and costs associated with reaching major domestic

destinations. This project is expected to benefit residents throughout the First Congressional District and attract

tourism and business investment to the region.

For further details on the grant award, please contact the Office of the County Executive at (410) 548-4801.