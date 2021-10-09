Wicomico County Board of Ed to Meet Oct 12

The next monthly Wicomico County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the Board Auditorium at 101 Long Ave., Salisbury. The Board will convene at that time and immediately vote to go into closed session. The open portion of the meeting will begin at about 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in person and masks will be required of all attendees, in accordance with the state’s mask regulation for public schools and facilities. The public may attend, but please note that auditorium seating and lobby capacity will be regulated to ensure observance of physical distancing restrictions. Only five additional attendees are permitted in the Board Auditorium at a time, and the maximum capacity of the lobby is nine people at one time.

Toward the end of the meeting’s agenda, members of the public may provide public comments in person during 3-minute time allotments as monitored by staff. Sign-up to give public comment will take place in front of the Board of Education building at 101 Long Ave. prior to the start of the meeting. Please include all requested information in case the Board or school system staff need to follow up after the meeting.

The meeting will be live-streamed for viewing. Visit the Watch Board Meetings page on school system’s website for viewing information. The meeting will also be viewable afterward, indexed to the agenda. Board meetings also air later on PAC 14.

The agenda for this Wicomico County Board of Education meeting is available by clicking on Meetings at the following link: https://go.boarddocs.com/mabe/wcboe/Board.nsf/Public