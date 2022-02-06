Wicomico County BOE to Meet Tuesday, Feb 8 & Thursday, Feb 10

The next monthly Wicomico County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the Board of Education Auditorium at 101 Long Ave., Salisbury.

For Tuesday’s Board meeting, the Board will convene at 1 p.m. and immediately vote to go into closed session. The open portion of the meeting will begin at about 1:30 p.m. Masks will be required and physical distancing guidelines will be in place for all attending the meeting, in accordance with state health and safety protocols.

Members of the public may provide in-person public comments as part of the meeting. Comments are limited to 3 minutes per speaker, as monitored by staff. Signups for public comment will take place as the public enters the building. Please include all requested information in case the Board or school system staff need to follow up after the meeting.

The Feb. 8 Board meeting will be livestreamed on the school system’s website, on the Watch Board Meetings page, by clicking on “WCBOE General Meetings”. The page is easily accessible from the “Watch Board Meetings” button on the home page at www.wcboe.org.

The agenda for this Wicomico County Board of Education meeting is available by clicking on Meetings at the following link: https://go.boarddocs.com/mabe/wcboe/Board.nsf/Public.

The budget work session originally scheduled for 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 has been cancelled. The Board of Education will hold a public budget hearing to present information on the development of next year’s budget and to receive public input at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 on Zoom. Details on accessing this Zoom meeting will be posted on the website by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

To give public comment during this budget hearing, prereregistration is required by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 by emailing a request to speak, with topic, to comments@wcboe.org. Confirmed registrants will be notified and provided with guidelines for participating.