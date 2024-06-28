Wicomico County Burn Ban Extended

The Wicomico County Council has extended the burn ban established by the County Executive on June 20th in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents during the ongoing emergency drought situation. The burn ban will remain in effect for the duration of the emergency as determined by County Executive Julie Giordano.

Additional information from the Wicomico County Council release:

The Council emphasizes the importance of adhering to this ban to prevent potential hazards and

ensure the safety of our community.

The County Council urges all residents to comply with the burn ban and avoid any open burning activities, including the use of personal home-based fireworks. This measure is critical to mitigate risks and safeguard our environment and resources during this time.

There are, however, a few exemptions to the burn ban, which are shown below:

Gas and charcoal grill for their proper use;

such campfires shall be confined to designated fire rings, grills, fire pits, fireplaces or other facilities constructed for fires. Before breaking camp, fires should be drowned and completely extinguished. Recreational campfires on private property and public campgrounds are permitted. The campfires

are limited to a size of 2 feet in width and 3 feet in height;

are limited to a size of 2 feet in width and 3 feet in height; The staging of professional fireworks displays.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our residents as we work together to navigate

through this emergency. The Council remains committed to taking all necessary actions to protect the

health and safety of our community.