Wicomico County Confirms 7th Positive Coronavirus Case

Currently, Wicomico County has 7th confirmed COVID-19 cases. This 7th case is a female under the age of 18. Her siblings were tested and are negative. The entire household is quarantined at home and feeling fine. The health department continues to do in-depth contact tracing for those who have been in contact with the confirmed cases. If someone has been in contact with a confirmed case, they will be notified.

State officials announced this morning that:

Executive Order from Governor Hogan “Stay at Home” unless essential personnel, or for essential food and medicine effective 8PM tonight

Wireless Emergency Alert will go out today with a public safety announcement to “Stay at Home”

Maryland Children’s Health Program (MCHP) premiums were waived

The Wicomico County Health Department, in partnership with Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the Somerset County Health Department, continues to operate the COVID-19 Call Center. Residents can contact the call center at (410) 912-6889, Monday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Although the call center cannot share any additional details about confirmed cases, they can help answer residents’ questions.

The health department strongly urges the public to take all possible precautions to help prevent the spread of this virus. Take these everyday steps to help protect yourself and the community:

Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, your sleeve or your elbow

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using standard cleaning practices

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

If you are sick, stay home and self isolate, except when seeking medical care

Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people

Executive Order “Stay at Home” goes in effect March 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

For information on COVID-19, visit the Maryland Department of Health at www.health.maryland.gov or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov . Local updates will be shared daily through the Wicomico County Health Department’s website at www.wicomicohealth.org or through social media on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth) or Twitter (@WicomicoHealth).